LONDON, July 7 (IFR) - Bankia and CaixaBank sold a combined
€1.75bn of subordinated debt less than a month after similar
securities were torched at Banco Popular, in a clear sign of the
market's maturity.
State-owned Bankia achieved the lowest ever coupon for a
Spanish public Additional Tier 1 bond sale, the riskiest debt
that banks can issue, beating national champions Santander and
BBVA. The €750m no-grow perpetual non-call five-year (rated B+
by S&P), its inaugural AT1, priced at 6%.
It was the week's second Spanish subordinated deal after
CaixaBank's €1bn 2.75% 11-year non-call six Tier 2
(Ba2/BB+/BBB-/BBB), which drew €2.2bn from 225 investors and
priced 100bp inside the €1bn 3.5% 10NC5 Tier 2 it sold in
February.
"The market is continuing as if never happened,"
said one investor.
Spanish bank bonds broadly held steady in the aftermath of
Popular's resolution in June, but this week's deals have now
proved that the primary market remains wide open for the
country's lenders.
Furthermore, there was little evidence that investors forced
either issuer to pay up despite recent events, with CaixaBank
pricing roughly flat to fair value and Bankia arguably at least
25bp through.
That said, Bankia's orderbook dropped from €3.5bn-plus to
€2.5bn-plus (pre-reconciliation) as investors bristled at the
50bp move from 6.5% area initial price thoughts.
Presumably as a result, Bankia's new bonds slipped quite
dramatically and were some 14bp wider by Friday afternoon.
CaixaBank's new bonds on the other hand were bid 2bp tighter.
The sector also proved impervious to the collapse of two
Italian lenders and the first case of AT1 coupon cancellation
(at Bremer Landesbank).
"Popular was an isolated case and rather well flagged," said
Gildas Surry, a partner at Axiom Alternative Investments.
"Caixabank is in a very different position with a strong
commercial franchise in Spain. The risk we see in such a
transaction is ... around the potential referendum in Catalonia
in the autumn."
TRADING PLACES
While banks' market access clearly remains intact, Popular
has fuelled debate around the relative pricing of sub debt after
its Tier 2 bonds were wiped out alongside more deeply
subordinated AT1s.
"The scars should be in the Tier 2 space, but CaixaBank did
very well," said Barry Donlon, head of capital solutions at UBS.
"The consensus is that we shouldn't see any negative impact
on Tier 1 yields as the market view is that it is correctly
priced for the risk. However, for Tier 2, some investors have
speculated that we would see a sell-off, but that hasn't been
the case."
Though some investors sold out their Tier 2 positions, those
bonds were all sold into willing buyers without too much impact
on market levels, Donlon added.
Notable re-pricing has been limited to the likes of
Liberbank and Cajamar - Liberbank's €300m 6.875% 10NC5 is bid in
the low 90s, for example, tumbling from 105.
While Popular has highlighted the potential losses borne by
Tier 2, others suggest that it is perhaps AT1 that should trade
tighter.
"It's not generic though," said Steve Hussey, head of
financial institutions credit research at AllianceBernstein.
"You should evaluate on a case-by-case basis in terms of
assessment of the underlying credit fundamentals and the sizes
of the relative tranches across the capital structure."
FORCED HAND
Supply and demand dynamics will also continue to provide
support for AT1 and Tier 2 debt.
After almost €10bn of euro AT1 issuance this year, supply is
expected to remain fairly muted. At 5.26% the Bank of America
Merrill Lynch CoCo index is only just wide of the year's tights,
having rallied from 6.14% at the start of the year, and
observers reckon there is room for further compression.
The same is true for Tier 2, particularly given the growth
of senior non-preferred debt as the most cost-effective route to
building regulatory buffers is also likely to weigh on supply,
supporting valuations.
Furthermore, with some investors unable to buy AT1 bonds
because of mandate restrictions, Tier 2 is the highest yielding
paper available to them, particularly with most other asset
classes now bid at historically tight levels.
"It's a seller's market," said Keval Shah, head of bond
syndicate at Lloyds Bank.
"It's clear with the cash currently at hand investors are
having to buy primary. If they choose to sit out on relative
value concerns, there are plenty of others who are willing to
take up the slack."
Citigroup and Morgan Stanley were structuring advisers and
global coordinators on Bankia. They were also joint leads
alongside Bankia, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs
and UBS.
Barclays, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Credit Agricole and JP
Morgan were leads for CaixaBank.
