By Abhinav Ramnarayan and Karen Freifeld
| LONDON/NEW YORK, April 11
LONDON/NEW YORK, April 11 Investors who are
suing a group of traders and banks, saying they colluded to fix
bond prices, have named four more banks as defendants.
An amended copy of their lawsuit, filed in U.S. District
Court in Manhattan on Monday, shows BNP Paribas, HSBC, RBC and
TD Bank have been added to the suit, which alleges that various
banks and individuals manipulated the U.S. dollar-denominated
sovereign, supranational and agency (SSA) bond market.
Bond trader Gary McDonald, who worked at three of the banks,
has also been named as a defendant in the amended lawsuit. The
lawsuit alleges McDonald was also involved in colluding to fix
bond prices.
They join Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole,
Citi, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Nomura as defendants,
along with individual defendants Hiren Gudka, Bhardeep Singh
Heer, Amandeep Singh Manku and Shailen Pau, who have been named
in previous lawsuits.
Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Nomura
declined to comment. Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, TD and RBC
did not respond to requests for comment.
Pau and Heer's lawyers declined to comment, while lawyers
for Gudka and Manku did not immediately respond to requests for
comment. McDonald could not immediately be reached for comment.
The amended lawsuit says lawyers for the investors have
obtained transcripts of hundreds of electronic chats between the
alleged conspirators, covering over 300 trading days.
The suit says the alleged collusion began as early as 2005
and lasted for nearly a decade.
"This case concerns a brazen conspiracy to manipulate the
market for U.S. dollar denominated supranational, sovereign, and
agency bonds," the lawsuit claims. "Rather than the dealer
defendants competing with each other for the purchase and sale
of SSA bonds to investors and to each other, the dealer
defendants worked as one team."
In January last year, International Financing Review, a
Thomson Reuters publication, reported sources saying that the
U.S. Department of Justice was investigating four London-based
SSA traders and the banks that employed them for possible
manipulation of bond prices [bit.ly/2ongDsW].
Since then, several investors have filed complaints against
the banks and individual traders allegedly involved.
Monday's filing adds new details and allegations, including
a sampling of chat transcripts, although some of the
information, including the transcripts, has been redacted.
The redactions were necessary because of a confidentiality
agreement associated with obtaining the documents, a person
familiar with the matter said.
The plaintiffs in the consolidated class action lawsuit
include the Iron Workers Pension Plan of Western Pennsylvania,
KBC Asset Management and Sheet Metal Workers Pension Plan of
Northern California.
