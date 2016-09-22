REFILE-Money-market reforms set to make borrowing more costly

(REFILES to add reporting credit)

By Shankar Ramakrishnan

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (IFR) - Money-market fund reforms that come into effect next month will further hike short-term bank borrowing costs, which have already risen sharply in recent months.

But analysts say financial institutions generally have done little to tweak how they fund their operations, preferring to wait and see how the October 14 changes shake up the market.

"Everybody seems to have resigned themselves to a possibility that they may have to pay slightly higher rates," said a senior money market analyst who asked not to be named.

"They feel they can afford to wait to see how things play out."

The Securities and Exchange Commission reforms target funds in the money market - the market for short-term debt from one night to up to one year - that are held by institutional buyers.

They require the funds to let net asset values (NAVs), previously kept steady at US$1, to float and be marked to market each day.

The new rules also allow funds to impose liquidity fees and temporarily halt redemptions, in an effort to prevent the run on funds that occurred as the financial crisis kicked in.

So-called prime funds are the main buyers of the short-term commercial paper that banks have long relied on, and with the changes looming investors have left those funds in droves.

Nearly US$518bn has been pulled out of prime funds, a 37% reduction, already this year, according to a BBVA research report last week - and more could be on the way.

Another US$200bn-US$300bn is expected to be withdrawn by October 14, TD Securities said earlier this month.

"The fear of inability to easily redeem holdings from the prime funds, due to the challenges associated with the timings of floating NAV updates and execution of trades, made investors shift their money," said the BBVA report.

DRIED UP

That draining of liquidity has pushed one and three-month commercial paper borrowing rates up by 30bp-40bp this year, while Libor has been hovering around a seven-year high of 0.86%.

Those rates could keep spiking after the new rules come into effect, as banks are estimated to be facing at least US$160bn in CP and certificates of deposits maturing in the weeks ahead.

Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy at TD Securities, expects short-term borrowing costs to rise by at least another 10bp before the end of October.

That expected spike will be in part due to the need to roll over all that maturing paper, Misra said.

"Not all of an estimated US$160bn odd in CPs/CDs could come up for refinancing because some banks may let them expire and some institutions may look to tap other alternatives like cross-currency basis swaps and bonds," she said.

"Still, we estimate there could be about US$50bn that may be refinanced via one-month CPs/CDs after October 14 and pressure Libor close to 0.95% by October-end."

Most of the refinancing is expected to be done by financial institutions from Asia and Europe, as US banks have taken the lead in curbing their reliance on the short-term money market.

According to data from the Federal Reserve, banks from those regions account for roughly US$217bn of the total US$979bn of outstanding commercial paper as of September 21.

And as rates ratchet up, those banks will have to pay the price.

"If they come to the term debt markets after October 14, everyone basically knows why," a US investment-grade bond banker told IFR.

"Investors will try to get a better pick-up. [The banks] could look at other short-term funding sources, but it is not going to be cheap even there."

UNCERTAINTY REIGNS

Some overseas banks, such as Rabobank and ING from the Netherlands, have already turned to the bond market instead to raise new funds in recent weeks.

As Sjaak-Jan Baars, global head of funding at Rabobank, told IFR last month: "The environment is changing."

But others seem to believe that prime funds - even after the substantial outflows - will still be able to provide sufficient liquidity to make short-term money-market borrowing feasible.

According to data from the Investment Company Institute, an industry group, institutional prime money market funds had total net assets of about US$429bn as of September 14.

Some in the market believe the higher rates will draw new investors into the short-term market, effectively acting to limit further increases.

"If the NAVs of the prime money funds stay around US$1 in the months after October 14, you should see investors going back into these funds again," said one FIG banker.

But Jerome Schneider, head of short-term portfolio management at bond giant Pimco, warned in a note last month that retreating from higher rates would take time.

"It will take months, if not several quarters, for rates to recalibrate to lower levels again relative to perceived 'risk-free' rates such as OIS or the Fed Funds rate," he wrote.

"Don't expect once the October implementation date has passed for levels simply to recalibrate back." (Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan; Additional reporting by Eric Diamond; Editing by Marc Carnegie)