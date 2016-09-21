Sweden deprives bank sub debt of favourable tax treatment

LONDON, Sept 21 (IFR) - Sweden looks set to terminate the favourable tax treatment of subordinated bank bonds, setting the country apart from other European jurisdictions and increasing the cost of this type of debt at a time when lenders are loading up on capital.

Following proposals by the finance minister in March, the Swedish government's Budget Bill presented on Tuesday removed the tax-deductibility for coupon payments on sub debt issued by banks and non-life insurers, among other measures.

The proposal is expected to be passed in the autumn and take effect from January 2017. The increased tax receipts, that Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts peg around 172m per year, are intended to support the country's welfare system.

The finance minister said that banks will now have an incentive to use more equity and that "a reduced use of sub loans in favour of equity can increase the banks' resilience in times of crisis", the analysts added.

Banks had lobbied against the measure, which will weigh on earnings and push up the cost of subordinated debt just as lenders across Europe must increase their layers of loss absorbing debt.

Sweden's proposed implementation of the EU's minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL), towards which AT1 and Tier 2 will count, is seen as the most severe in Europe.

However, market observers believe the development is unlikely to impact banks' issuance plans.

"If it's going through, it would be a bit of surprise," said one banker. "But, having said that, it will not affect issuers' appetite to issue - what's the alternative? Even without the tax-deduction, subordinated debt is cheaper than equity."

Finance minister Magdalena Andersson said in March that the tax system would not affect the choice between equity and subordinated loans.

The estimated 172m additional cost equates to around 2% of the four largest banks' full-year 2015 net profit, the BAML analysts said.

WEIGHING THE RISKS

The tax change also has ramifications for holders of Swedish bank debt, given the increased risk of issuers calling bonds due to a "tax event", which usually allow for calls at par.

The tax call risk on AT1 bonds appears quite low given they mostly trade around or below par and, in any case, some of the Swedish AT1 prospectuses built in the possibility of this tax change, making it difficult to call the bonds, since the amendment was foreseen.

A Swedbank US$750m 5.50% AT1 callable in 2020 fell from a cash price bid of 100.90 to 100.60 on Wednesday morning, according to Tradeweb, but Nordea's US$550m 5.25% AT1 callable in 2021 held steady around 96.20.

Some Tier 2 bonds look more vulnerable, however, as they are trading at higher cash prices. A Nordea 750m 4% March 2021 note fell half a point to a 115 bid on Wednesday morning, for example.

"I'd be more worried about the Tier 2s, given where they're trading," said Robert Montague, senior investment analyst at ECM Asset Management.

"Personally, I think it's unlikely that the banks will call, but that doesn't mean the market might not be a bit nervous about it."

Others agreed that calls were unlikely, given that sub debt remains relatively cost-effective despite the deduction, and to safeguard their reputation among investors.

"But it would be helpful, in the event that calls are active, to put out statements that they don't expect to call in this scenario," the banker added.

"[If not], it could introduce uncertainty into the market." (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Rob Smith, Philip Wright)