5 months ago
Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
March 17, 2017 / 2:57 PM / 5 months ago

Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says

Olivia Oran

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street bonuses this year may climb as much as 15 percent in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.

An increase in market volatility since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump may boost trading profits, the firm said in a presentation to an industry group. It described the forecast for financial services pay as "upbeat."

The improved outlook for the banking industry is a shift from 2016, when bankers and traders received slightly lower bonuses on average.

Bankers may also see more creativity with their pay packages as a result of less financial regulation. While today, most bankers are paid heavily in restricted stock, Johnson Associates expects a move to more stock options and unique products. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

