Brazil investigates alleged FX manipulation by international banks

SAO PAULO, July 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s antitrust watchdog Cade opened an investigation on Thursday into alleged exchange rate manipulation by an international cartel of banks, the agency said in a statement.

The banks under investigation are Banco Standard de Investimentos, Banco Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan Chase, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, Royal Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Scotland, Standard Chartered and UBS. (Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)