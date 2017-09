BRASILIA, July 2 (Reuters) - An alleged cartel of international banks manipulating Brazil’s foreign exchange market is also under investigation in the United States, Britain and Switzerland, a representative for Brazilian antitrust agency Cade said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Cade said it had opened an investigation into alleged currency rigging by a group of 15 banks. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)