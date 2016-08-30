FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Brazil bank unions to discuss strike as pay proposal rejected
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 30, 2016 / 11:26 PM / a year ago

Brazil bank unions to discuss strike as pay proposal rejected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian bank workers will discuss this week whether to go on strike for an indefinite period after rejecting a pay proposal for the upcoming year.

In a statement, leaders from the Sindicato dos Bancários de São Paulo, Osasco e Região, the nation's biggest banking industry union, shunned a proposal by the National Banking Federation for a salary increase of 6.5 percent. In inflation-adjusted terms, the proposal implies a loss of 2.8 percent on the value of bank workers' wages.

The union plans to gather on Sept. 1 with affiliates to recommend whether to go on strike or enter a new round of negotiations with lenders. Workers seek a 14.8 percent hike in their salaries, an annual recurring bonus equivalent to three months' wages and increased food and child care stipends and other benefits.

Workers could begin their stoppage as early as Sept. 6, the statement said.

Usually banks and unions tussle over pay raises at this time every year, followed by short-lived strikes that seldom disrupt branch services. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bill Rigby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.