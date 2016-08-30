Brazil bank unions to discuss strike as pay proposal rejected

SAO PAULO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian bank workers will discuss this week whether to go on strike for an indefinite period after rejecting a pay proposal for the upcoming year.

In a statement, leaders from the Sindicato dos Bancários de São Paulo, Osasco e Região, the nation's biggest banking industry union, shunned a proposal by the National Banking Federation for a salary increase of 6.5 percent. In inflation-adjusted terms, the proposal implies a loss of 2.8 percent on the value of bank workers' wages.

The union plans to gather on Sept. 1 with affiliates to recommend whether to go on strike or enter a new round of negotiations with lenders. Workers seek a 14.8 percent hike in their salaries, an annual recurring bonus equivalent to three months' wages and increased food and child care stipends and other benefits.

Workers could begin their stoppage as early as Sept. 6, the statement said.

Usually banks and unions tussle over pay raises at this time every year, followed by short-lived strikes that seldom disrupt branch services. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bill Rigby)