Banks to offset loan risks from Brazil state woes -Moody's

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - A cash crunch affecting Brazilian states is unlikely to have a long-lasting impact on bank loan books with exposure to payroll-deductible credit, underscoring their resilience to an adverse economic backdrop in Latin America's largest economy, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.

A wave of delays in salary payments among several Brazilian states has triggered additional payroll lending risks and higher credit costs for lenders, a team of Moody's analysts led by Farooq Khan said in a report.

While the state cash shortfalls may continue, payment delays will ease in coming months, limiting the negative impact on banks, the analysts said.

In recent months, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil's second-, third- and fourth-wealthiest states, have put off salary payments to civil servants amid a slump in revenue stemming from the nation's harshest recession in eight decades and weak commodity prices.

Still, the risk related to unstable payrolls at those states remains manageable, Khan wrote.

Rising early delinquencies have yet to translate into significantly higher 90-day defaults among payroll lenders, the report said. Payroll lending is considered a low-risk credit segment, in which narrower spreads are charged to borrowers since the probability of default tends to be significantly lower than in unsecured lending.

Brazil's largest banks dominate the state payroll-deductible lending market, although exposures remain a modest share of their total loan books. Payroll loans, formally created in September 2003 by former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, charge lower borrowing costs than traditional loans because monthly installments are deducted from the borrower's paycheck.

While banks have actively targeted state employees for payroll loans, they now face previously unforeseen risks, as the declining payment capacity of state employers comes at a time when household indebtedness and inflation remain high.

Together, Brazil's top five lenders control about 80 percent of the payroll-deductible lending market.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's No. 1 private-sector lender, should become the country's largest payroll lender when it completes the announced purchase of the 40 percent it did not own of a payroll-loan joint venture with mid-sized rival Banco BMG SA. The deal was announced on Sept. 29. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Dan Grebler)