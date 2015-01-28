TABLE-Fourth-quarter earnings poll for Brazil's largest listed banks

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following are estimates for key fourth-quarter earnings indicators at Brazil's three largest listed banks. Seven analysts contributed estimates for Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, five for state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA and nine for Banco Bradesco SA. For a preview of fourth-quarter results for Brazil's largest listed banks, see ITAÚ UNIBANCO Q4 2014 Q3 2014 Q4 2013 Recurring Profit 5.367 bln 5.457 bln 4.680 bln reais reais reais Pct Change (%) -1.7 pct 14.7 pct Recurring ROE 23.4 pct 24.7 pct 23.9 pct 90-Day Default Ratio 3.2 pct 3.2 pct 3.7 pct Loan-Loss Provisions 4.483 bln 4.741 bln 4.191 bln reais reais reais Pct Change (%) -5.4 pct 7.0 pct BANCO BRADESCO Q4 2014 Q3 2014 Q4 2013 Recurring Profit 3.971 bln 3.950 bln 3.199 bln reais reais reais Pct Change (%) 0.5 pct 24.1 pct Recurring ROE 19.8 pct 20.4 pct 18.0 pct 90-Day Default Ratio 3.6 pct 3.6 pct 3.5 pct Loan Loss Provisions 3.432 bln 3.348 bln 2.961 bln reais reais reais Pct Change (%) 2.5 pct 15.9 pct BANCO DO BRASIL Q4 2014 Q3 2014 Q4 2013 Recurring Profit 2.908 bln 2.885 bln 2.424 bln reais reais reais Pct Change (%) 0.8 pct 20.0 pct Recurring ROE 14.6 pct 16.1 pct 14.2 pct 90-Day Default Ratio 2.2 pct 2.1 pct 2.0 pct Loan-Loss Provisions 4.798 bln 4.571 bln 4.188 bln reais reais reais Pct Change (%) 5.0 pct 14.6 pct (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)