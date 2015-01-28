FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Fourth-quarter earnings poll for Brazil's largest listed banks
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 28, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Fourth-quarter earnings poll for Brazil's largest listed banks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following are estimates for key
fourth-quarter earnings indicators at Brazil's three largest
listed banks. 
    Seven analysts contributed estimates for Itaú Unibanco
Holding SA, five for state-controlled Banco do Brasil
SA and nine for Banco Bradesco SA.
    For a preview of fourth-quarter results for Brazil's largest
listed banks, see 
     ITAÚ UNIBANCO        Q4 2014     Q3 2014     Q4 2013
    Recurring Profit     5.367 bln   5.457 bln   4.680 bln
                           reais       reais       reais
      Pct Change (%)                 -1.7 pct    14.7 pct 
     Recurring ROE       23.4 pct    24.7 pct    23.9 pct 
  90-Day Default Ratio    3.2 pct     3.2 pct     3.7 pct 
  Loan-Loss Provisions   4.483 bln   4.741 bln   4.191 bln
                           reais       reais       reais
      Pct Change (%)                 -5.4 pct     7.0 pct 
                                                      
     BANCO BRADESCO       Q4 2014     Q3 2014     Q4 2013
    Recurring Profit     3.971 bln   3.950 bln   3.199 bln
                           reais       reais       reais
      Pct Change (%)                  0.5 pct    24.1 pct 
     Recurring ROE       19.8 pct    20.4 pct    18.0 pct 
  90-Day Default Ratio    3.6 pct     3.6 pct     3.5 pct 
  Loan Loss Provisions   3.432 bln   3.348 bln   2.961 bln
                           reais       reais       reais
      Pct Change (%)                  2.5 pct    15.9 pct 
                                                      
    BANCO DO BRASIL       Q4 2014     Q3 2014     Q4 2013
    Recurring Profit     2.908 bln   2.885 bln   2.424 bln
                           reais       reais       reais
      Pct Change (%)                  0.8 pct    20.0 pct 
     Recurring ROE       14.6 pct    16.1 pct    14.2 pct 
  90-Day Default Ratio    2.2 pct     2.1 pct     2.0 pct 
  Loan-Loss Provisions   4.798 bln   4.571 bln   4.188 bln
                           reais       reais       reais
      Pct Change (%)                  5.0 pct    14.6 pct 
 
 (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.