FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bad check ratio soars in Brazil as economy sags, rates rise
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2015 / 1:29 PM / 2 years ago

Bad check ratio soars in Brazil as economy sags, rates rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 22 (Reuters) - Bounced checks in Brazil jumped in May to their highest for the month in six years, as rising borrowing costs, the fastest inflation in over a decade and a recession make it harder for consumers to pay their debt, credit research firm Serasa Experian said on Monday.

Last month, the ratio of bounced checks rose to 2.29 percent of cleared checks, compared with 2.17 percent a year earlier, Serasa said. On a monthly basis, the ratio climbed from 2.26 percent in April, Serasa said.

Economists expect Brazil’s economy, the largest in Latin America, to shrink this year at the steepest pace in over two decades. Household income is grappling with accelerating inflation and large job losses across the country, which will test the ability of consumers to stay current on their obligations, economists said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.