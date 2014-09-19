FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil bank employees' union shuns pay rise proposal, mulls strike
September 19, 2014 / 6:11 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil bank employees' union shuns pay rise proposal, mulls strike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest bank workers’ union said on Friday that it was mulling a strike after a pay rise counter-proposal made by a group representing commercial banks was short of its demands.

In a statement, the Sindicato dos Bancários de São Paulo, Osasco e Região said a proposal made by Fenaban that offers a 0.61 percent inflation-adjusted gain “comes below the 1.54 percent average real pay rise negotiated in other sectors during the first half.”

The union wants a 5.4 percent inflation-adjusted wage increase, the implementation of a 14th monthly wage and a rise in the value of food vouchers in a list of eight proposals that was submitted to banks last month.

Union leaders plan to meet in Sao Paulo next Thursday to decide whether to vote for a strike if Fenaban refuses to improve its proposal, the statement added.

A national strike by bank workers could begin on Sept. 30 and last indefinitely, the statement added.

Over the past decade, the union has obtained an 18 percent inflation-adjusted gain for bank workers in the metropolitan area of Sao Paulo, with banks extending the pay rise to all their staff across Brazil.

Last year, an impasse between banks and workers during wage discussions sparked minor work stoppages that failed to disrupt service. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by G Crosse)

