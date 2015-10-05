FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil bank workers to go on nationwide strike as pay talks fail
October 5, 2015

Brazil bank workers to go on nationwide strike as pay talks fail

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian bank workers plan to go on strike for an indefinite period starting on Tuesday after rejecting a pay proposal for the upcoming year.

Leaders from the Sindicato dos Bancários de São Paulo, Osasco e Região, the nation’s biggest banking industry union, shunned a proposal by the National Banking Federation for an inflation-adjusted salary increase of 5.5 percent. The union sought a raise of 16 percent, an annual recurring bonus equivalent to a monthly salary and other benefits.

The banking federation, which is known as Fenaban, had proposed larger profit-sharing than in negotiations last year, but the offer fell short of union demands. Usually banks and unions tussle over pay raises at this time every year, followed by short-lived strikes that seldom disrupt branch services.

The decision by the São Paulo union was backed by peers in other regions, according to a statement.

Banks are slated to post record earnings this year amid efforts to streamline their operations in the wake of the nation’s steepest recession in a quarter-century. Workers want banks to cease those efforts, which have resulted in thousands of early retirements or dismissals over the past year. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
