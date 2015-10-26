FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's São Paulo bank workers agree to end strike
Sections
Featured
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
Business
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2015 / 10:17 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's São Paulo bank workers agree to end strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s biggest banking industry union decided to accept a pay raise and end a three-week-old strike on Monday, halting one of the sector’s most disruptive walkouts in years.

The Sindicato dos Bancários de São Paulo, Osasco e Região, the union covering Brazil’s biggest city and financial hub, agreed to a 10 percent pay raise and 14 percent increase in food vouchers for the upcoming year, it said in a statement.

Consumer prices have risen nearly 10 percent in the past 12 months, even as the Brazilian economy slips into what is expected to be the first two-year recession since the 1930s. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.