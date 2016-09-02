FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Brazil bank employees declare open-ended strike starting on Tuesday
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 2, 2016 / 3:31 AM / a year ago

Brazil bank employees declare open-ended strike starting on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian bank unions throughout the country voted on Thursday to launch an open-ended strike beginning on Tuesday, according to the National Confederation of Financial Workers.

The union for the Sao Paulo region said it had delivered demands including salary increases and preservation of jobs in the industry early last month and failed to reach an accord after five rounds of talks with a bank industry group.

The unions called for a 14.78 percent salary increase, while banks proposed a 6.5 percent raise and a bonus of 3,000 reais($925).

Representatives for banking industry group Febraban could not be reached immediately for comment.

$1 = 3.25 Brazilian reais Reporting by Aluisio Alves

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.