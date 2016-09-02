Brazil bank employees declare open-ended strike starting on Tuesday

SAO PAULO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian bank unions throughout the country voted on Thursday to launch an open-ended strike beginning on Tuesday, according to the National Confederation of Financial Workers.

The union for the Sao Paulo region said it had delivered demands including salary increases and preservation of jobs in the industry early last month and failed to reach an accord after five rounds of talks with a bank industry group.

The unions called for a 14.78 percent salary increase, while banks proposed a 6.5 percent raise and a bonus of 3,000 reais($925).

Representatives for banking industry group Febraban could not be reached immediately for comment.