Beware choppy Brexit trading, banks warn clients

LONDON, June 22 (IFR) - Enter at your peril: investment banks are warning clients to beware of volatile and unpredictable markets at the end of this week around Britain's vote on whether to stay in the European Union.

Banks including HSBC, UBS, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have sent notes to clients warning them of the perils of illiquid trading conditions, which could disrupt the level of execution, liquidity and pricing they offer.

"This is an important event which will most likely impact financial markets through increased price volatility or lower market liquidity," HSBC said in a memo to clients this week, seen by IFR.

"Given our previous experience of events with significant market impact, we are writing to our clients to alert you to the risk of disruption to services as a consequence of increased market illiquidity and volatility," the note said.

HSBC said clients who trade on electronic platforms could see the activation of safety features, which could affect execution.

UBS had a similar warning in a memo to clients,

"In the event that extreme market moves occur in an environment of limited liquidity, our principal spreads may widen for both electronic and voice trading, liquidity may reduce and prices may turn indicative (i.e., non-tradable) for periods of time," UBS said.

"In the event that extreme market moves occur, giving rise to limited liquidity in certain currencies, we may not be able to fill limit orders or take profit orders at the levels, or using the methodologies, expected in normally functioning markets," it said, adding it may adopt other approaches it deems appropriate and feasible.

Other banks expressed similar caution.

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority refused to say if it had instructed firms to send out warnings to clients.

Banks are warning clients more regularly than in the past if they expect dramatic price moves, especially since huge swings in the Swiss franc in January 2015 led to conflicts between banks and their clients due to the absence of market prices for several minutes.

Bankers said it was good housekeeping and reflected a push by regulators and banks for greater transparency and to try to head off any issues around conduct.

Britons vote on Thursday on whether to remain in the EU or leave. The latter, dubbed Brexit, could create some of the most volatile markets in London in decades, especially in currency markets but also in bonds, derivatives and equities, bankers have said.

Banks in London will be staffed overnight with traders, salespeople, economists and FX strategists, in addition to their regular 24-hour trading operations, given the potential for big swings as results emerge on the tight race.

Voting on Thursday will close at 10pm London time. Broadcasters are not conducting exit polls as the margin of error is deemed to be too large. The majority of the 382 local counting areas are expected to declare results between 2am and 4am.

Banks including ING and Societe Generale have also sent warning memos to clients, but it is not just European banks on their guard.

Bank of America warned clients of possible delays to their trades and temporary suspensions if markets are volatile.

Morgan Stanley asked clients to tell them about proposed changes to their limits for cash and derivatives by the start of the trading day on Wednesday. (Reporting by Steve Slater)