BoE's Bailey says China bank branches part of policy shift

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Banks from China and elsewhere outside Europe can open branches rather than more tightly supervised subsidiaries in London as long as they show banks can be wound-up if they hit trouble, a top UK regulator said on Thursday.

The move signals a significant shift in policy, aimed at promoting the benefits of free trade, Prudential Regulation Authority Chief Executive and BoE deputy governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday.

Britain’s finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday the PRA would start talks with Chinese banks seeking to set up wholesale banking branches in what could represent an easing of regulations imposed after the financial crisis.

The PRA, part of the Bank of England, was later asked by a senior UK lawmaker if it has been put under pressure to relax the rules for Chinese banks.

Bailey said that real progress has been made in tools to wind down failed banks in an orderly way and ensure customers’ money is kept safe.

This meant it was reasonable to start to take steps towards planning for a safe resumption of the growth of cross-border banking in ways that were discouraged in the past, he said.

“Earlier this week, it was announced that the PRA will be prepared to see Chinese banks open branches here... it should be clear that this is not a special arrangement for China, rather it is part of a broader policy,” Bailey told a British Bankers’ Association conference.

Chinese banks were reported to have complained last year that rules imposing tight standards on capital and liquidity made it hard to operate in Britain, prompting them to move much of their business to Luxembourg.

Since the financial crisis, Britain has required most overseas banks set up their UK operations as subsidiaries rather than branches, thereby providing greater protection for depositors and taxpayers.

Subsidiaries have to comply with tight standards on capital and liquidity, while branches are treated as extensions of the overseas bank, leaving the UK regulator with limited control.

Cross-border banking has become fragmented since the 2007-09 financial crisis as regulators want to avoid having to use taxpayer money to shore up lenders again.

This has led to a lack of trust among regulators, prompting them to force foreign as well as domestic banks to hold more capital locally.

Bailey said given the advances in bank resolution, “we should not design the world as if fragmentation and balkanisation are inevitably always likely to be with us.”

He will expect “very clear and credible” assurances from parents of banks that want to open branches in Britain under the new policy.

“It limits the range of activities that branches can undertake, but not I think in ways that undermine the ability of such branches to undertake safer forms of wholesale banking, which is the preference of most banks in that position,” Bailey said.

“And, let me reiterate that it is a general policy, not a China policy, and it is consistent with promoting the benefits of an open world economy.”