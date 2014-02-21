FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK lawmakers open inquiry into small business lending
February 21, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 4 years ago

UK lawmakers open inquiry into small business lending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - British politicians launched an inquiry into the lending practices of banks to small businesses on Friday, following criticism banks are treating firms badly and not lending enough.

State-backed lender Royal Bank of Scotland has been slammed for sucking cash out of viable small businesses and other major banks have been criticised for not offering enough credit to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

“SMEs report that they are struggling to secure adequate access to finance, from banks and elsewhere. It is vital to a sustainable economic recovery in the UK that this market be restored to working order,” said Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the Treasury Committee.

The Committee said it will be a short inquiry, starting on Tuesday, focusing on access to finance for firms, scope for opening up the sector to more competition and the treatment of SMEs by banks.

