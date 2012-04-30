FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lloyds to announce hit from PPI mis-selling -report
April 30, 2012 / 7:36 PM / 5 years ago

Lloyds to announce hit from PPI mis-selling -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - British bank Lloyds is set to announce on Tuesday that it has put more cash aside to cover compensation for mis-selling loan insurance, Sky News reported.

The state-owned bank is expected to raise its mis-selling provision, as part of its first-quarter results announcement, by roughly 300 million pounds ($487.16 million) more to pay out to customers.

Lloyds’ compensation fund is now set to reach 3.5 billion pounds, the largest sum of cash allocated among the UK’s affected banks to cover compensation claims.

Last year the bank set aside a provision of 3.2 billion pound.

Sky reported, citing market sources, that Lloyds will post a profit for the quarter despite the new PPI provision.

Lloyds declined to comment.

Payment protection insurance (PPI) policies were typically taken out alongside a personal loan or mortgage to cover repayments if customers fell ill or lost jobs.

But they were often sold to self-employed or unemployed people who would not have been able to claim.

Lloyds’ new hit follows a fresh 300 million pound bill for Barclays last week when it reported a rise in the number of people making recent claims.

