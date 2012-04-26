UK banks face further hit from PPI mis-selling

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Rival UK banks are set to follow Barclays’ decision to set aside more cash to cover compensation for mis-selling loan insurance, with the industry facing a total bill of 7 billion pounds ($11.3 billion) or more.

Britain’s third biggest bank by market value upped its mis-selling provision by 300 million pounds to 1.3 billion on Thursday when it reported a spike in the number of people pursuing claims in the last two months.

Analysts are closely watching the pace of complaints to assess the likely final tally of compensation to millions of customers wrongly sold loan insurance.

“What we’ve seen in March and, to a lesser extent in April, is a considerable spike up in the number of claims,” Barclays Finance Director Chris Lucas told reporters.

That has been partly fuelled by aggressive marketing from claims management companies, which take a sizeable cut of payouts in return for handling the paperwork for clients.

Payment protection insurance (PPI) policies were typically taken out alongside a personal loan or mortgage to cover repayments if customers fell ill or lost jobs. But they were often sold to self-employed or unemployed people who would not have been able to claim.

The latest data from Britain’s financial regulator showed UK lenders paid out 403 million pounds in January, meaning a total of 2.5 billion has been paid out since the start of 2011. Payouts hit a record high in December.

State-owned Royal Bank of Scotland is expected to increase the level of its provision, which currently stands at 950 million pounds, when it gives a first quarter update next week, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

In February, RBS’s Finance Director Bruce Van Saun expressed confidence the bank was adequately covered, telling Reuters it had undertaken a rigorous review process at the end of 2011.

The biggest provision has been made by Lloyds Banking Group , which has set aside 3.2 billion pounds.

HSBC raised its provision to 400 million pounds from 270 million in February. Santander UK on Thursday left its guidance unchanged at 550 million pounds but a spokesman said the bank was “continuing to monitor it closely”.