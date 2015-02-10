UK lawmakers, watchdog spar over rate swaps compensation

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - A scheme for compensating companies mis-sold complex products by banks to shield against interest rate hikes is skewed in favour of the lenders, British lawmakers said on Tuesday.

The scheme was set up by the Financial Conduct Authority to require banks such as Lloyds, Barclays, RBS and HSBC to compensate thousands of small companies that were mis-sold products known as interest rate swaps.

Rather than acting as an insurance policy, companies that bought the swaps were forced to pay extra charges when interest rates actually fell to record lows, leaving some facing ruin.

“My concern is that having been done over once by the banks, there is a grave risk here that a number of small businesses are going to be done over a second time in redress or compensation arrangements,” said Andrew Tyrie, chairman of parliament’s Treasury Select Committee.

His committee was questioning Martin Wheatley, chief executive of the FCA.

Mark Garnier, another member of the committee, said the redress scheme was not giving “fair justice” and showed that the FCA had succumbed to the banks by fashioning a scheme that was “detrimental” to customers.

“You have created a scheme whereby it’s the banks that make the decision as to what documentation goes to the independent reviewer,” Garnier said.

Wheatley said he was confident the redress scheme was independent, reasonable and fair, with 14,000 of 17,000 eligible customers having already settled and receiving 1.8 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) .

“For the vast majority, people did get what the scheme set out to do, which is to get their money back quicker than any other scheme would have achieved,” he added.

Wheatley said no bank has faced enforcement action for any failure to implement the redress scheme and he was satisfied the banks, who have set aside 4.4 billion pounds to meet potential compensation claims, have acted properly.

The committee will comment on the redress scheme in its forthcoming report on lending to small and medium sized companies.