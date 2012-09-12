FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Banks need to change sales incentives - Barclays' Walker
September 12, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Banks need to change sales incentives - Barclays' Walker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s banks need to change a culture of paying staff commission for generating sales, the incoming chairman of Barclays said on Wednesday, as he was questioned by lawmakers on how banks could repair their battered reputations.

“It’s very import we see changes in remuneration practices tied to sales or revenue,” said David Walker, who authored a 2009 report into corporate governance in banks.

Walker, who will take over as chairman of Barclays in November, said the industry’s integrity had also been damaged by a race for market share and too much attention on innovation driving short-term profits.

“Making quick returns and keeping abreast of competition overtook old fashioned concerns about integrity,” Walker said.

He was appearing as the first witness called by British lawmakers in a 3-month inquiry into the banking industry’s standards and culture.

