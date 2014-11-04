FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish Santander unit says sees its net profit growing in 2014
November 4, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

Polish Santander unit says sees its net profit growing in 2014

WARSAW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.3 lender BZ WBK still expects its net profit to grow this year despite the negative impact of lower interest rates, the bank’s Chief Executive Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

“It (the 2014 net profit) should be higher. This is our ambition,” Morawiecki said. “However, we are in such a time when everyone is looking at the effect of rate changes.”

He added that the main focus of BZ WBK, the Polish unit of Banco Santander, is organic growth after a series of takeovers, but the lender would look into any further merger opportunities.

He declined to comment if the lender was interested in buying a smaller local rival Bank BPH from General Electric. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

