FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banking supervisors may seek to simplify capital rules
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 12, 2013 / 2:31 PM / in 5 years

Banking supervisors may seek to simplify capital rules

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Global banking regulators will examine whether their new rules forcing lenders to hold more capital to absorb any future losses should be simplified after criticism that they are too complex to be effective.

Stefan Ingves, chairman of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, said a “vigorous debate” has developed over whether its rules, known as Basel III, strike the right balance between the ease of application and being sophisticated enough to make big banks safer.

Bank of England director of financial stability Andrew Haldane and Thomas Hoenig, director at the FDIC, a U.S. regulator, have said Basel III is too complex to work properly, prompting the committee to look again at its rules.

The global roll-out of Basel III began in January and will take six years but the European Union and United States have yet to formally implement the accord.

The committee will discuss a review when it meets on Wednesday. But Ingves warned it should not become an excuse to put off implementing Basel III or other reforms already agreed.

“It is too early to say how we will take this work forward,” Ingves said in a speech released on Tuesday.

Some changes could be made to how trading books are supervised or supervision in general, he said.

”And others might necessitate a deeper, longer-term review before we can decide on any solution, he said.

The committee will publish a discussion paper in the coming months that discusses some of the complex trade-offs that need to be made, Ingves, who also heads the Swedish central bank, added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.