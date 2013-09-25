FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Big banks need 115 bln eur to reach 7 pct core capital -BIS
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 25, 2013 / 8:33 AM / 4 years ago

Big banks need 115 bln eur to reach 7 pct core capital -BIS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The world’s biggest banks need to boost capital by 115 billion euros ($155 billion) to reach a minimum core capital level of 7 percent, after reducing the shortfall by 83 billion euros in the second half of 2012.

The Basel Committee of global regulators said on Wednesday the estimate was based on the capital position of 101 large, international banks at the end of 2012, assuming full Basel III rules have been implemented. The shortfall estimate also included capital surcharges required for the biggest banks, where applicable.

Basel said the same group of banks made after-tax profits prior to distributions of 419 billion euros in 2012.

$1 = 0.7412 euros Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.