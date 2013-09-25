Big banks need 115 bln eur to reach 7 pct core capital -BIS

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The world’s biggest banks need to boost capital by 115 billion euros ($155 billion) to reach a minimum core capital level of 7 percent, after reducing the shortfall by 83 billion euros in the second half of 2012.

The Basel Committee of global regulators said on Wednesday the estimate was based on the capital position of 101 large, international banks at the end of 2012, assuming full Basel III rules have been implemented. The shortfall estimate also included capital surcharges required for the biggest banks, where applicable.

Basel said the same group of banks made after-tax profits prior to distributions of 419 billion euros in 2012.