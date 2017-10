LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The European Banking Authority said on Wednesday that lenders across the European Union will have to maintain a capital buffer equivalent to 9 percent of their risk-weighted assets indefinitely.

In its final report on the recapitalisation of 71 European banks, commonly known as “stress tests”, the watchdog said banks had raised 205 billion euros in fresh capital in the year to June to help withstand the euro zone’s sovereign debt crisis.