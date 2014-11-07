NAB puts price on contractual loss-absorption

* Investors seek premium for explicit loss-absorption

* European banks to potentially move to stricter terms

* Pricing gap between European and Australian lenders to narrow

By Anna Brunetti and Helene Durand

LONDON, Nov 7 (IFR) - The cost of raising subordinated debt with explicit loss-absorption language was laid bare by National Australia Bank this week, giving European banks a hint of what could be in store for them.

The Australian major priced the first euro Basel III compliant Tier 2 bond from an Australian lender and had to offer a hefty premium versus where its European peers sell similar paper.

Unlike European Tier 2 debt, where loss-absorption is statutory, Australian banks have to include explicit contractual language, which is perceived by investors as being more aggressive.

However, this could change soon if the Financial Stability Board goes ahead with its plans to implement Total Loss Absorbency Capital (TLAC) for banks.

That could see banks having to hold an additional safety buffer equivalent to 16% to 20% of their risk-weighted assets, which could take the form of subordinated debt. This new layer of debt may have to include explicit language in order to make it more easily identifiable.

“It was a pretty painful process trying to educate investors on this type of language,” said a senior syndicate official at a European bank.

“Contractual non-viability was thought to be a uniquely Australian feature but the way the needle is going with TLAC, I think European banks will be looking at including it.”

NAB priced the 750m 10-year non-call five-year issue led by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs at 165bp over mid-swaps. That was up to 45bp wide of where some Scandinavian Tier 2 bonds were quoted, despite the equivalent margin in senior terms being more or less flat.

“Investors feel that with contractual loss-absorption, there is an element of technical subordination and that they would be at the back of the queue, just ahead of Additional Tier 1 in a resolution situation rather than being just below senior if it’s statutory,” a senior DCM banker said. “So there is a cost for issuers and some of the discussions we had were a bit painful.”

His view was echoed by other bankers involved in the trade, who said a lot of investor education had to be done and that there are various degrees of comfort around contractual loss-absorption.

“Although in reality European and Australian deals are relatively similar” in how they would behave in case of non-viability, “seeing that in black and white in front of them” had an impact on investors’ minds, another banker said.

Bond investors can be converted into ordinary shareholders if NAB is declared non-viable by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority. APRA has yet to define what constitutes non-viability.

A NEW BENCHMARK

While NAB had to pay a hefty price to entice investors, the education process it went through could help issuers further down the line.

“It sets a good benchmark out there” one syndicate banker said, “and accounts across Europe are working on updating their mandates, and getting up to speed with [contractual loss-absorption],” he said.

At present, with national rules across the region falling short of requiring issuers to include that mandatory element in their deals’ structure, some investors are restricted from buying into deals that do include it.

Germany is one of the countries where investors are more proactive in revising their mandates to be able to buy into Tier 2 bonds featuring the contractual element, the banker said.

A new “contractual” Tier 2 market could soon take shape in the region, as buyers in different countries rush to update their rules. This means that the market segment could grow and enjoy spread compression in the near future, the banker said. (Reporting By Anna Brunetti, Helene Durand, Additional reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Julian Baker)