Rabobank to blaze Tier 2 Samurai trail

LONDON, Nov 14 (IFR) - Rabobank is planning to bring the first-ever Basel III-compliant Tier 2 Samurai bond issue which, if successful, could give global banks a sorely needed alternative as they face billions of dollars of funding needs in the coming years.

The Dutch lender filed an amendment to its shelf registration last week as it considers a Samurai Tier 2 to give investors time to become familiar with the new trade.

If successful, the trade could give European banks that dominate the Samurai pipeline much comfort. Some of them are among the 30 lenders who may have to raise as much as 1trn worth of debt to meet proposed new standards from the Financial Stability Board intended to make banks safer.

European lenders are already under pressure to raise up to 600bn in subordinated debt to meet Basel requirements, and also face competition from the state-owned Chinese banks, which are expected to raise around US$44bn in T2s at home and abroad by the end of next year.

Although tenors have not been decided, the Dutch lender could examine a dual-tranche 10-year bullet and 10-year non-call 5s, a similar structure to the first yen-denominated Basel III T2s issued by Mizuho and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group this year.

The Dutch lender is planning to roadshow as early as the end of this month.

”It’s that timeline that investors require here that essentially motivated us to at least file the amendment to get people reading and studying,” said Kazuhide Tanaka, head of long-term funding Japan for Rabobank in Tokyo. ”“Mitsubishi took nearly three months before they actually priced theirs.”

Japanese investors such as asset managers, life insurers and trust banks are enthusiastic about buying higher-yielding T2s at a time when the Bank of Japan’s monetary easing programme has pressured local yields to ultra low levels.

“Real money investors are likely to be crowded out to the outer circles of the risk spectrum and the Basel III-compliant Tier 2 samurai bonds could provide attractive opportunities if priced appropriately,” said Tadashi Kakuchi, executive vice president and portfolio manager of PIMCO Japan.

BIGGER PREMIUM

The main challenge will be to get Japanese investors comfortable with point of non-viability (PONV) clauses for European banks, which are governed by bail-in resolution regimes that are far less investor-friendly than Japan.

Japan’s Deposit Insurance Law was amended last year to allow the government to inject capital into lenders before they get to the point of non-viability. This explicit support does not exist for European banks in general.

“Considering that the PONV clause is generally stricter than Japanese ones, pricing should reflect those differences,” said Kakuchi.

“Potential issuers might need to pay some premium given it would be the first issuance of Basel III Tier 2 from non-Japanese banks in the domestic bond market.”

Bankers say banks may not have strong appetite for these bonds because it will raise their risk-weighted assets, and stricter Solvency II laws may also prevent some insurers from becoming active buyers. Many investors still don’t have internal approvals to buy these bonds, said another banker.

Investors may also consider the fact that Rabobank was downgraded by Standard & Poor’s on November 4 to A+ from AA-, although the impact of the downgrade has so far been minimal on Rabobank’s senior and capital curves. Moody’s rates the bank Aa2.

However, one banker away from the deal reckoned that Rabobank had a good chance of getting competitive funding for their first T2 as there was some arbitrage and a yen deal could be done in line with euros or better.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Daiwa, Mizuho, Nomura and SMBC Nikko will be joint bookrunners for the Rabo deal. (Reporting by Frances Yoon, Editing by Daniel Stanton, Helene Durand)