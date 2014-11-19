CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Deutsche Bank's dollar CoCo will boost leverage ratio

(Removes reference to equity conversion in first paragraph)

By Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank will fortify its capital strength, and its leverage ratio in particular, by selling up to $1.5 billion of bonds that can temporarily write-down if the bank hits trouble.

Germany’s flagship bank plans to sell between $1 billion and $1.5 billion of the bonds to US investors, part of a plan to sell $5 billion of so-called CoCos or contingent convertible instruments and help improve its leverage ratio to 3.5% by the end of 2015 from 2.4% at the start of 2014.

“It’s the last leg of the capital raising plan,” said analyst Jacques-Henri Gaulard at Scope Ratings.

Like Deutsche Bank’s previous CoCos, the new bonds are perpetual but will be temporarily written-down if the bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 5.125%, consistent with other continental European banks.

Deutsche Bank itself is sole bookrunner.

The bank began marketing the bond at a coupon of 7.5% area, nearly 1.5 percentage points higher than Swedish lender Nordea paid for a bond with a matching maturity in September, even though Nordea’s bonds have a much higher 8% write-down trigger.

“Deutsche Bank doesn’t have half the credit quality of Nordea, it’s more comparable with the likes of UniCredit or some of the French banks,” said a syndicate banker.

Official guidance out Tuesday morning stayed at 7.5% area. The trade is expected to price later in the day, though some investors are sceptical.

“Deutsche Bank is really at the other end of the credit spectrum from Nordea. Nordea is one of the strongest banks, has an investment-grade rating, which means its bonds are held with high quality accounts,” the investor said.

“No one knows what kind of gremlins Deutsche Bank has lurking in its business.”

The difference between Deutsche Bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 14.7% and the CoCo’s 5.125% trigger is nearly 10 percentage points, the widest distance of any issuer.

But according to Simon Adamson, an analyst at CreditSights, Deutsche has less in the way of retained profits, which raises the risks the coupon might not be paid.

At Ba3/BB/BB+ with Moody‘s, S&P and Fitch, Deutsche Bank’s CoCo is not considered investment-grade by credit ratings agencies, unlike Nordic banks like Nordea at BBB+/BBB, with S&P and Fitch.

CoCos with investment-grade ratings have been placed with a more stable investor base.

Bankers said that so-called fast money accounts, like hedge funds, are expected to feature heavily in the order book of Deutsche Bank’s trade. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Additional reporting by Thomas Atkins and Danielle Robinson; Editing by Alex Chambers and Marc Carnegie)