No early Christmas for European banks as Basel consults on RWAs

LONDON, Dec 23 (IFR) - Proposals from the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision to overhaul the way banks measure credit risk in order to improve the comparability industry capital ratios could have broad ramifications for the industry, bankers have said.

The BCBS has begun a consultation on the matter, releasing two documents that detail measures to improve the standardised approach for credit risk while ensuring the level of capital across the banking system does not fall below a certain level.

One of the main changes under consideration would be to heavily reduce banks’ reliance on external credit ratings to determine certain risks, a move which could disproportionately impact banks outside the US, where post-crisis regulations have pushed banks away from these measures of creditworthiness.

“US banks have had to live with this even since Dodd-Frank, unlike European banks,” said a hybrid solutions specialist. “I would expect European banks to be impacted and the changes to potentially lead to higher capital needs for them.”

He said the changes would likely mean high risk-weighted assets for banks, which in turn will mean banks will have to hold higher amounts of capital to meet regulatory requirements. “RWAs go into your capital calculations and if they go up, then you need to raise capital,” said the banker.

The latest Basel proposals come as banks are already grappling with various other initiatives designed to improve their ability to withstand future crises, such as total loss-absorbency capital. Bankers say the BCBS plans would give banks an additional headache at this already busy time.

One senior banker said that low-risk business models could attract higher capital requirements under the proposals, which could disincentivise banks from lending to certain clients because they will have to hold additional capital.

“I expect several genuinely low risk, northern European banks to be the losers,” he said. “Perversely, banks with higher risk business models such as EM specialists and banks in recessionary economies will be the winners.”

He added that while the crude ratios to determine risk-weight would pretty good for mortgage, they were dreadful for corporates. “Some of the best risk companies in the world are highly leveraged,” he said.

His view was echoed by the hybrid structuring specialist who said that the Basel proposal could lead to more differentiation within loan portfolios. “Because corporate exposures’ risk won’t be judged on credit rating but will be assessed based on a company’s leverage and revenue, it could lead them to have to rethink their margins,” he said.

The Basel Committee is proposing to assign risk-weights from a table ranging from 60% to 300% based on a corporate revenue and leverage. It is also proposing to introduce a specific category for all capital and equity instruments, and is proposing to assign a 250% risk-weighting for subordinated debt and capital instruments other than equity.

Basel left out sovereigns, central banks and public sector entities out of the scope of its proposals and said it would consider these exposures as part of a broader and holistic review of sovereign-related risks.

“Basel is showing its political correctness in eschewing use of credit rating agencies ratings and assessments of sovereign or national strength/weakness,” the senior banker said.

“The era of credit rating being used in bank regulation could be slowly coming to an end as the BIS is trying to reduce the mechanical reliance on ratings in the banking system,” added the head of syndicate.

Market participants have until March 27 to comment on the proposals. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Gareth Gore and Chris Mangham)