FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rabobank mandates banks for inaugural Dutch Additional Tier 1
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
January 12, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

Rabobank mandates banks for inaugural Dutch Additional Tier 1

Alice Gledhill

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 12 (IFR) - Rabobank has mandated banks for the first Additional Tier 1 bond issue out of the Netherlands.

The Dutch bank will begin a series of fixed income investor meetings in Europe on Tuesday 13 January via Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Rabobank.

An inaugural euro-denominated Reg S CRD IV-compliant Additional Tier 1 transaction may follow.

The securities will feature a dual 7% Common Equity Tier 1 trigger at Rabobank Group and 5.125% Common Equity Tier 1 trigger at Local Rabobank Group, with temporary write-down loss absorption. (Reporting By Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.