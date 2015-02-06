Small lenders left in the cold despite BPE CoCo success?

LONDON, Feb 6 (IFR) - Banco Popular Espanol boosted its capital base with a privately placed CoCo this week, but the bond is unlikely to herald a wave of copycat deals from those second tier eurozone lenders that have reduced market access.

The Spanish bank sold the 8.25% 750m perpetual non-call 5.5-year Additional Tier 1 issue via Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Banco Popular Espanol to around 10 investors, turning the page on a failed attempt to raise capital in the format last summer.

While national champions have been the mainstay of the AT1 market, Popular’s move highlights that smaller banks also need to bolster their balance sheets to meet new, more stringent capital requirements under Basel 3/CRD4.

But real money investors are less welcoming of second tier credits, which face major hurdles if they are not to pay a high price.

“Investors are a lot more differentiating these days and the incremental yield is not worth it if you invest in the wrong bank or a too highly levered institution,” said a portfolio manager.

With real money reluctant players, that leaves hedge funds - which used to be an integral feature of early AT1 sales but have since retreated.

“We have seen hedge funds coming back to the market but not as strong as in the first half of 2014,” said another fund manager.

“Some people got stopped out and lost money in the second half of last year, so definitely there are now less people involved in the market than before.”

In the face of renewed jitters over Greece and nervous of suffering a second failure, Popular reduced execution risk by wall crossing investors ahead of a private trade.

“750m was the ideal size as it filled the issuer’s AT1 requirements under CRD4,” said Vinod Vasan, global head of FIG origination at Deutsche Bank. “We elected for a club deal as we got the size the issuer wanted without having to open books to a wider audience.”

HIGH PRICE

But the 8.25% coupon on Popular’s capital raise was much higher than the 7% to 7.25% mooted for last summer’s exercise. The issuer chose a high 7% trigger, which if hit will see bonds converted into equity. Rabobank paid a 5.5% coupon in January on a deal with the same high trigger.

“The big question for second tier banks is whether they are ready to pay up substantially to get deals done,” said a hybrid solution specialist. “The messaging around an issuer’s ability to raise capital in the AT1 market should not be underestimated.”

One thing that could shift the balance in favour of issuers is the ECB’s quantitative easing programme, due to start in March. As investors get crowded out of government bonds, expectations are that money may trickle into other sectors.

If this week’s 1.039bn inflow into European high-yield funds is anything to go by - the largest ever weekly figure reported by JP Morgan - there is still a chance the balance could shift to the eurozone’s smaller lenders. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)