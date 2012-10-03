FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi confirms failed to meet EBA demands on capital
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 3, 2012 / 4:36 PM / 5 years ago

Monte Paschi confirms failed to meet EBA demands on capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Italy’s No.3 lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena confirmed it had failed to meet a European Banking Authority request to plug a capital shortfall by the end of June.

In a statement on Wednesday, Monte Paschi said it had a capital shortfall of 1.728 billion euros ($2.23 billion) at the end of June, a situation that had prompted it to ask for state support.

However, the planned sale of unit Biver Banca and capital gains on bond buybacks should reduce the capital gap to 1.441 billion euros, Monte Paschi added. This will be plugged through a capital injection by the state in the form of special bonds.

Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit, UBI Banca and Banco Popolare, four other Italian banks that also had to comply with EBA demands, all said their Core Tier 1 ratios had reached or surpassed the minimum 9 percent level by the end of June.

$1 = 0.7751 euros Reporting By Lisa Jucca; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle elisabetta.jucca@thomsonreuters.com; Tel +39 02 66129442; Reuters Messaging: elisabetta.jucca.thomsonreuters@reuters.net; Twitter: @ReutersLJucca

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.