FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Citi cuts around 35 jobs on London trading floor - sources
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Citi cuts around 35 jobs on London trading floor - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background)

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. bank Citi has cut around 35 jobs across its capital markets trading operation in London, sources with knowledge of the changes said on Wednesday.

The cuts, announced internally last month, were across all asset classes, the sources told Reuters, and included head of G10 currency strategy Valentin Marinov.

High-earning jobs on trading floors have been squeezed by the growth in machine-driven trading and broader cuts at banks since the 2008 financial crisis, and lenders are also putting aside billions against the cost of litigation over charges they manipulated currency and interest rate markets.

Citigroup Inc said when it published third quarter results last month that it was pulling out of consumer banking in 11 markets, including Japan and Egypt, as it seeks to cut persistently high costs.

The third-largest U.S. bank, built with a series of acquisitions spanning back to the 1980s, has been trying to slim down since the financial crisis to be as profitable as rivals. It has shed hundreds of billions of dollars of bad assets.

It is the world’s largest currency trader, topping a Euromoney poll earlier this year ahead of Deutsche Bank , Barclays and UBS, all of which have now automated 80-90 percent of currency trades. (Reporting by Patrick Graham and Jamie McGeever; Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.