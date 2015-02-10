Lloyds CEO calls for greater banking choice for small businesses

* Lloyds CEO says should be easier for firms to switch banks

* Lloyds to contribute 5 mln stg to industry fund

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The head of Lloyds Banking Group has called for greater competition in providing banking services to small firms, including making it easier to switch accounts.

Britain’s competition watchdog is investigating services provided by banks to small businesses as part of a wider investigation into an industry dominated by four big players.

Lloyds Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio proposed measures including making it easier to switch between lenders by improving price comparison websites and using technology to offer more effective services for small businesses.

“We need to take further steps to enhance the banking system so that it properly serves the economy, and not the other way around,” Horta-Osorio said in a speech at the British Chambers of Commerce’s annual conference on Tuesday.

“Competition in banking is crucial to ensure Britain’s businesses and consumers have proper access and choice regarding the financial services they want, and need,” he added.

Britain’s biggest four banks -- Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays and HSBC -- control over three quarters of current accounts and provide nine out of 10 business loans.

Some lawmakers blame a lack of choice for scandals that have beset the industry in recent years including shoddy treatment of small businesses in financial difficulty and the mis-selling of loan insurance and complex hedging products.

“There is more that we can do as an industry, working with the regulators to improve the ease of switching and product comparability,” Horta-Osorio said, adding that Lloyds would contribute 5 million pounds ($7.6 million) to an industry fund working on the issue.

The investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority could recommend Britain’s biggest banks be broken up if the market is found to be anti-competitive.

Lloyds is Britain’s biggest provider of personal current accounts and second biggest provider of banking services to small businesses.