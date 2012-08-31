UPDATE 1-UK bank complaints soar with PPI mis-selling claims

* Payment protection insurance complaints near quadruple yr ago

* Lloyds H1 complaints jump 146 pct vs year ago

* RBS complaints up 128 pct on yr as IT problem adds to PPI

By Steve Slater

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Complaints by UK bank customers have soared this year, due to customers claiming compensation following an industrywide insurance mis-selling scandal, data showed on Friday.

The sale of payment protection insurance to millions of customers is proving costly for all banks, who have elected to compensate those found to have been mis-sold the cover. Policies were typically taken out alongside a personal loan or mortgage to cover repayments if customers fell ill or lost jobs, but they were often sold to people who would never have been able to claim.

Lloyds Banking Group,, Britain’s biggest retail bank, said it received 860,000 complaints in the first six months of this year, up 146 percent on a year ago, but out of that total complaints about general insurance, which includes PPI, more than trebled to 738,000.

Meanwhile Royal Bank of Scotland received about 492,000 complaints for its RBS and NatWest brands, up 128 percent from a year before, with general insurance complaints rising to 365,000 from 78,000 a year earlier.

RBS was also hit by a breakdown in its IT system in June which caused major problems for customers and added to pressure on the bank’s complaints handling.

Rival Barclays said it received 442,000 complaints in the first six months of the year, up 76 percent from a year ago, as the number of complaints about PPI jumped 280 percent to 280,000.

Santander UK received 241,000 complaints, up 42 percent on a year ago, as it saw a four-fold increase in general insurance to 66,000.

HSBC UK received 170,000 complaints, up 73 percent from a year ago, after PPI cases more than quadrupled to 102,000.

Barclays said a surge in complaints handled by claims management companies over credit card fees also increased its tally of complaints.

Its new chief executive Antony Jenkins, who was promoted from retail banking boss on Thursday and has said cutting complaints is a priority, said a rise in underlying complaints from the previous six months was disappointing but would be “a small blip” on an improving trend.

Britain’s banks had paid out 5.4 billion pounds for mis-selling PPI up to the end of June, and the final bill could double that.

They paid out 730 million pounds for PPI in May, the highest monthly tally, and 615 million in June, the last month that data is provided. Banks have paid 3.3 billion pounds so far this year, compared with 2.1 billion for all of last year.

Lloyds has set aside 4.3 billion pounds for PPI mis-selling, far more than other banks. Barclays has set aside 1.3 billion.

Banks said complaints fell or showed a small rise after stripping out PPI. Lloyds said its complaints were down 18 percent on a year ago and Barclays said its complaints were down 9 percent.