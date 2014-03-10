Consob says banks can choose how to book central bank stake gains

MILAN, March 10 (Reuters) - Italian stock market regulator Consob declined on Monday to issue detailed guidelines for the booking of potential gains from Bank of Italy stakes held by domestic banks, saying lenders could choose the accounting method they deemed most fit.

In a statement, Consob said the accounting of the stakes, whose value was recently boosted by law in Italy, was a complex matter not explicitly regulated by international accounting rules.

“Directors who are working on 2013 accounts should adopt...the accounting method they deem most appropriate to meet the criteria laid out by the main international bookkeeping standards,” Consob said in its statement.