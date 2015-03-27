FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Co-op Bank to speed up asset sales after 264 mln stg loss
March 27, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

Co-op Bank to speed up asset sales after 264 mln stg loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s Co-operative Bank said it will speed up the sale of unwanted assets under a turnaround plan that saw it axe 15 percent of its staff last year and make a loss of 264 million pounds ($392 million).

Co-op Bank is trying to recover from a near collapse in 2013, when it was hit by a yawning hole in its finances, a drugs scandal and an exodus of top executives, and posted a 633 million pound loss.

Co-op Bank said on Friday the only change to its previously announced turnaround plan was a “significant acceleration” of a reduction in assets, mainly through selling a portfolio of residential mortgages.

$1 = 0.6739 pounds Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by David Clarke

