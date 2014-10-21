Daiwa cutting sales, trading jobs in London - sources

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japanese bank Daiwa is shrinking its trading and sales operations at its investment banking arm in London, with at least six people at risk of redundancy, sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

They include two euro zone government bond traders as well as members of the bank’s convertible bond desk and back office staff, the sources said.

Daiwa Capital Markets, the group’s investment banking unit, declined to comment.

A source said the bank had undergone a “strategic reorganisation” over recent weeks.

“The fixed income changes have actually been limited, with back office disproportionately the main focus.”

Revenues from financial market trading have fallen sharply in recent years across the industry thanks to tighter regulation and as ultra-low interest rates have crushed volatility, prompting banks to cut thousands of jobs.

Volatility has shown signs of picking up in recent weeks but many in the industry see this as insufficient to prevent further cost-cutting. (Additional reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by Nigel Stephenson)