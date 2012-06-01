EU deposit plan needs clarity on who picks up tab

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - European Union policymakers face a tricky and lengthy fight if they are to introduce a bank deposit guarantee scheme covering all 27 states, limiting any chance of a quick fix to stop the threat of a run on savings at troubled banks.

Brussels is struggling to get to grips with the euro zone crisis and has failed to build a shield around troubled countries to prevent a crisis in one EU member spreading to others through contagion.

EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi say they want a single EU deposit guarantee. Support elsewhere is becoming louder and Spanish officials privately admit they are pushing for the plan.

Such a pan-European structure is seen by its backers as vital to restoring confidence among savers in Greece, Spain, Italy and elsewhere, who are worried their governments may not be strong enough to backstop national guarantees covering their deposits.

But no scheme would be a silver bullet. It would do little to help citizens whose country may leave the euro zone, which would see their savings redenominated and devalued.

A single EU guarantee, however, could help to decouple the banking and sovereign crises, and be a symbolic step towards greater fiscal union.

The challenge is securing the political will to push the plan through in each country, and to harmonise different national schemes and make clear who provides cash in the last resort.

“Conceptually it’s relatively easy. The problem is starting from where we are now and moving to a single scheme, it’s incredibly difficult,” said Simon Gleeson, financial lawyer at British law group Clifford Chance, referring to the different plans already in place in each country.

“It could be done if there was sufficient political will ... it may be seen as the least frightening of many frightening options,” he said.

There has already been a significant outflow of Greek deposits - about 72 billion euros ($90 billion), or 30 percent, has been taken out of bank accounts since the start of 2010.

About 100 billion euros was sent abroad from Spain in the first three months of this year, mostly in March, as citizens fretted about the health of their banks and lenders faced financing difficulties in wholesale markets.

Looming elections in Greece or deeper problems in Spain could spark a sudden, more damaging exodus of savers, and the fear is that panic in one country could spread overseas. National deposit guarantees could even compound the problem - getting weak banks to bail out a rival puts more at risk.

Options for a pan-European scheme include getting banks to pre-fund a scheme; requiring each country to stand behind a share of the pool; permitting national guarantee schemes to borrow from each others’ schemes; or using a central fund, such as the European Stability Mechanism, as the ultimate backstop.

But each option could prove controversial, and be dwarfed by the EU banking sector’s 11 trillion euros of deposits.

Argentina had a deposit insurance scheme but that failed to stop a 20 percent deposit outflow in 2001, when concerns about sovereign health and a devaluation rattled savers.

“They can’t credibly guarantee against a redenomination, which is why people are pulling their money out. An EU bank guarantee wouldn’t deal with that,” said Megan Greene, director of European economics at market strategy research firm Roubini Global Economics.

GERMANY OPPOSES THE PROPOSAL

Barroso said support for a universal guarantee had changed since member states unanimously rejected a joint deposit guarantee fund just months ago.

But Germany opposes the proposal. The euro zone’s paymaster does not want its citizens once more on the hook for deposits in troubled countries.

“The discussion on a pan-European deposit guarantee scheme is premature. Before setting up such a scheme, we first need common European supervision,” said Hans-Joachim Massenberg at the Association of German Banks.

EU leaders will discuss the plan this month, but getting it through is likely to take many months.

One option is to coordinate each of the national schemes, which were harmonised two years ago to cover 100,000 euros of deposits.

The EU could pool those schemes, so savers in Greece or Spain would know it is not just their country behind the guarantee. But with governments backstopping any national shortfall, Brussels would need to clarify who would provide that on a European basis.

At present some guarantee plans are partly pre-funded by annual levies on banks, while others require contributions once there is a problem.

In Spain there are about 800 billion euros of insured deposits, but the deposit insurance fund has assets of just 7.9 billion euros, and 5.3 billion has already been committed to troubled savings bank Caja de Ahorros del Mediterraneo (CAM), Barclays analysts estimated.

The EU also faces a task in harmonising other issues. Britain’s guarantee scheme, for example, covers insurers, fund managers and other financial firms, whereas others cover just bank depositors.

The United States benefits from a single federal scheme, and increasing the amount the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s guarantees covered during the 2008 banking crisis reassured customers and has helped U.S. banks grow deposits by $2 trillion since.

“It (an EU scheme) is a good thing to do but it’s not a solution to the current issue. It would need to be with a package of measures,” said Steve Davies, retail banking leader at consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers.

A single guarantee plan would be a building block to greater economic and monetary union, Olli Rehn, the European Commission’s senior economic official, said on Thursday. Early confirmation of the plan will “help (in) restoring confidence even in the short term,” he said.

Memories of the very public and damaging run on Britain’s Northern Rock in 2007 are still vivid across Europe - for politicians as well as customers.

The lesson from that was that “runs can happen out of nowhere and once they start they are incredibly difficult to stop,” Alistair Darling, Britain’s finance minister at the time, told Reuters last week. “To stop them you have to do far more than you expect, and to do it far more quickly than you expect,” he said.