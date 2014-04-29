CDS changes prop up Senior Financials index

LONDON, April 29 (IFR) - The benchmark index for senior European bank debt proved resilient during the recent market choppiness even as bank shares and non-financial credit markets sold off, in a move that analysts are attributing to the forthcoming changes to credit default swap contracts.

The iTraxx Senior Financials index hit a multi-year low of 78bp on April 23, having traded as wide as 101bp in late March. Despite widening at the end of last week, the index is still 10bp tighter than at the start of the month at around 82.5bp.

In contrast, bank equities have stuttered. The Euro Stoxx bank index fell 8.7% from a peak of 162.81 on April 4 - its highest level in almost three years - to a three-week low of 148.61 on April 15. It has since recovered, but remains in negative territory for the month at -2.3%.

“The market has been quite volatile recently, with both equities and high-beta credit selling off earlier in April, but senior financials CDS didn’t react to that volatility in stark contrast to Euro Stoxx banks,” said Dominik Winnicki, European credit strategist at Barclays.

“The fact that non-financial CDS did sell off and then re-traced suggests this isn’t a general equity versus credit story, but one specific to senior fins.”

The iTraxx Main index - the bellwether for investment-grade credit - has traded in lock-step with equity markets, with both close to flat over the past month.

Winnicki said that part of the reason for the dislocation between bank credit and equity valuations could be the negative net debt issuance in senior financials bonds year-to-date of EUR35bn compared to a positive net issuance of EUR19bn in corporate debt markets.

“But that isn’t a new theme,” he noted. “It is more likely to be because participants are less willing to trade the old-style CDS contract at the moment.”

“In some ways it doesn’t make sense because the new-style contract will be less likely to trigger senior CDS at the same time as sub CDS, making it less valuable to investors,” he added.

A new CDS contract will begin to trade in September - the first overhaul of the instrument’s legal definitions in over 10 years. The changes aim to make CDS more robust, particularly in the face of sovereign debt restructurings (such as Greece in 2013) and bail-in of bank debt (as occurred with Dutch lender SNS Reaal last year).

Barclays believe investors may be less willing to trade financial CDS ahead of the roll-out of the new contract, and will consequently be less sensitive to dislocations versus other parts of the market.

The data available - which some observers say is imperfect due to potential double counting on cleared trades - seems to support this theory. The on-the-run Senior Financials index currently has a net notional outstanding of USD9.8bn spread over 1,206 contracts compared to USD13.8bn over 2,886 contracts a year ago, according to the DTCC.

Whether the divergence between credit and equity remains is another matter, though, with Barclays credit analysts predicting that banks’ earnings results this week could spark a correction. And there were already signs of bank equities rebounding on Tuesday, with the Euro Stoxx bank index up 2.13% as of 1.15pm London time. (Reporting By Christopher Whittall, editing by Luzette Strauss)