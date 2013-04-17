Dunbar to leave Deutsche Bank - sources

April 17 (IFR) - Ivor Dunbar, a former head of global capital markets at Deutsche Bank, is to leave the bank at the end of the month, according to sources within the bank.

The veteran of 16 years at the firm was most recently head of client franchise development, a role he took up last June as part of a sweeping overhaul of management after Anshu Jain - former head of the investment bank - and Juergen Fitschen took over as joint-chief executives.

Dunbar is understood to be taking some time off before exploring something new, probably outside of banking, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

Deutsche Bank officials could not be reached for comment immediately. (gareth.gore@thomsonreuters.com)