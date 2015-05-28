Fed finds money laundering flaws at Discover Financial

WASHINGTON, May 28 (Reuters) - Credit card issuer Discover Financial Services agreed to a range of improvements to its anti-money laundering policies after the U.S. Federal Reserve had found deficiencies in the program, the Fed said on Thursday.

Discover, which is based in Riverwoods, Illinois, had also signed a consent order to be issued by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., another bank regulator, a written agreement between the bank and the Fed said.

The bank needed to submit a number of plans to the Fed to lay out how to review its anti-money laundering policies, to improve board oversight and to show that it was doing enough to spot suspicious activities, the agreement said. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)