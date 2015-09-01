FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB needs to be exclusive supervisor of euro zone large banks - Dickson
#Market News
September 1, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

ECB needs to be exclusive supervisor of euro zone large banks - Dickson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank must be the only supervisor for large banks in the euro zone and national laws need to be harmonised to help it do its job, one of the ECB’s top supervisors said on Tuesday.

“It is the ECB’s view that it should be the exclusive competent authority to exercise supervisory powers vis-à-vis significant banks, including those powers that are laid down in national law,” said Julie Dickson, a member of the ECB’s supervisory board.

“We are calling for a degree of additional convergence in European bank regulation to help us meet our goals.” (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; editing by Balazs Koranyi)

