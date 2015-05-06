ECB says 9 more banks to face stress tests in 2015

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Wednesday nine banks it monitors would face stress tests in 2015 in view of their increased systemic significance since its health check on large lenders last year.

The ECB said it will carry out stress tests and balance sheet reviews on Belgium’s Banque Degroof, France’s Agence Francaise De Developpement, J.P. Morgan Bank Luxembourg, Austria’s Sberbank Europe and VTB Bank (Austria), Slovenia’s Unicredit Banka Slovenija , Kuntarahoitus Oyj (Municipality Finance plc) of Finland and Mediterranean Bank plc of Malta.

Portugal’s Novo Banco will face a stress test only, it said.

“Banks have been informed and will work closely with the ECB over the coming months with a view to completing the exercise by end of 2015,” an ECB spokesperson said.

“The methodology used for the assessments will be same as that used for the assessments undertaken on the 130 institutions involved in the 2014 exercise. Novo Banco, the assessment of which was deferred from the 2014 exercise due to its specific circumstances, will complete its comprehensive assessment requirements by way of a stress test.” (Reporting by Hugh Lawson, editing by David Evans)