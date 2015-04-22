FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Visco says capital demands on banks should consider credit impact
April 22, 2015

ECB's Visco says capital demands on banks should consider credit impact

ROME, April 22 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should take into consideration the impact that requests to banks under its oversight to boost their capital could have on their lending, ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said on Wednesday.

Speaking in parliament about Europe’s banking union, Visco said banks had to be given clear rules so that they could plan ahead on how to meet specific capital requests.

But the potential macroeconomic effects of such requests had also to be taken into account, given the current phase of the economic cycle and the fact that banks have already boosted their capital levels, Visco said.

