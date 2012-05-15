UBS needs more than just an EM figurehead

LONDON, May 15 (IFR) - Rob Jolliffe’s appointment to lead UBS’s emerging markets efforts is an eye-catching move but will do little to mask some of the underlying weaknesses it has in that business.

Jolliffe will have responsibility across all of the firm’s key businesses in EM including investment banking, global capital markets, FICC and equities. The aim, according to an internal memo, will be to improve the bank’s linkage across those areas in targeted markets and with UBS’s wealth management business.

It won’t be easy. Less than 10 years ago UBS was turning itself into an emerging markets powerhouse. Its acquisition in the middle of the last decade of Banco Pactual in Brazil and its investment in Beijing Securities, which was one of the first JVs in China’s onshore securities market, were potentially transformative deals.

But the sub-prime crisis cost UBS dearly. It was forced to sell Pactual to raise much-needed capital and cut back in various areas.

In EM debt capital markets, for example, the firm is nowhere to be seen save for a few select markets, such as the Middle East. Apart from Swiss franc deals, it is now best known in CEE debt as a commercial paper house than having a leading bond franchise. It recently let go its global EM head of syndicate.

It’s not all doom and gloom, though. The bank’s renowned equities business remains competitive especially in Asia ex-Japan, the most important region for that product in emerging markets. UBS’s wealth management franchise too is still a huge asset despite all the problems it has suffered in the past four years.

With Andrea Orcel coming on board as co-CEO of the investment bank, UBS is taking on an expensive gamble but at least he has an understanding of how EM ticks. In his most recent role at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Orcel was president of emerging markets ex-Asia.

GOLDMAN SACHS PRECEDENT

Jolliffe’s appointment is far from being the first example of a leading international bank pushing hard to connect various businesses together to drive growth from developing regions.

It echoes a similar move made by Goldman Sachs, when it named Michael Evans as global head of growth markets in January 2011. Evans, who is also a vice chairman at Goldman, has an unprecedented remit across all of the bank’s businesses, including wealth and asset management, to identify emerging markets clients’ needs and then service them, whether it be advisory, financing or upfront investment.

And while other banks haven’t necessarily got one person fronting their EM efforts, almost all are trying to be more effective in the way they cover these markets by binding together different products globally.

Credit Suisse, for example, established an emerging markets council in 2009 that comprises 20 or so senior bankers across the firm, including regional and country chiefs as well as product heads. More than anything the council allows senior managers to present the full global emerging markets picture to clients.

Citigroup and HSBC have taken a different approach. Both have what they call national desk franchises, that is teams of different nationalities working for the bank outside their home countries. So Citi has several China, Korea and India desks, for example, servicing clients based in these countries around the world. HSBC too has bankers focused exclusively on China and Latin America based in cities such as Dubai and Hong Kong.

All these banks are trying to do the same thing: link their disparate activities better to win more EM business. The key for UBS, therefore, will be to prove that Jolliffe’s appointment is more than just a symbolic gesture.

It’s good to see that UBS hasn’t give up on EM. It remains to be seen, however, if EM has given up on UBS. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)