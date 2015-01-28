Erste opts for safest funding option

LONDON, Jan 28 (IFR) - Erste Group Bank is looking to utilise one of the safest funding instruments available as Austrian banks continue to feel the impact of the Swiss National Bank’s policy shock and the Russian crisis.

The issuer has mandated Erste Group, HSBC, Natixis, RBS and UniCredit for a 10-year euro Mortgage Pfandbrief, its first covered trade since February 2012.

While covered bonds rank among the most secure forms of bank issuance and consequently trade tightly, senior and subordinated debt from Austrian banks has plummeted in the secondary market.

Erste’s longest outstanding covered deal due February 2022, for example, was quoted at 0.6bp through swaps, according to Tradeweb prices on Wednesday.

But a 500m Tier 2 11-year non-call six-year bond from Raiffeisen Bank International was trading at more than 2000bp over swaps, having lost around 50 points in cash terms since pricing last February.

The picture is not quite as grim for Erste. A US$500m Tier 2 priced in November last year was quoted at 93, around six points lower than where it priced.

Concerns around subordinated debt from the country’s banks increased last year after the Austrian government signed a law wiping out the claims of some subordinated debt holders in nationalised bank Hypo Alpe-Adria, including bonds guaranteed by Hypo’s home province of Carinthia.

The banking system in Austria is also one of the most exposed to the removal by the Swiss National Bank of its franc cap, Citigroup analysts noted in a recent report.

”We would expect that the default rate on domestic loans granted in Swiss francs could eventually rise,“ they warned. Secondly, the nominal value of the Swiss francs assets that are part of the cover pool will rise, partly counterbalancing the negative effect. However, higher default risk on borrowers does not directly affect negatively the covered bondholder as long as the issuer is a going concern.”

Erste on an absolute basis has among the highest Swiss franc exposure on the asset side and relatively high exposure on the liability side, although this is not expected to have a material effect on covered bond spreads.

Exposure to the CEE region has also weighed.

“Austrian banks’ performance was poor in 2014 and only Bank Austria should report solid profits,” Fitch analysts said in a note published in January.

“Erste, RBI and VB-Verbund had large losses, mostly due to deteriorating asset quality in central and eastern European (CEE) markets. Erste should recover significantly.”

Moody’s confirmed the Aa1 ratings of Erste Group Bank AG’s mortgage covered bonds in October. At the same time, it downgraded Erste’s public sector covereds a notch to Aa1. (Reporting By Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)