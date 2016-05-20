European banks step up warning over new capital rules

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Europe’s banks urged global regulators on Friday to finalise new capital rules quickly and said any attempt to raise requirements would backfire on the economy.

“We do believe that we need clarity pretty quickly in Europe on bank capital,” European Banking Federation (EBF) Chief Executive Wim Mijs told Reuters after an EBF board meeting.

The EBF said that remaining rules being finalised by the global Basel Committee are the most onerous, pose a threat to financing in the European economy, and may harm the competitive position of European banks in the global market.

Weak profitability of banks is already a top concern for European regulators.

Finance ministers from the Group of 20 economies agreed earlier this year there should be no significant increase in capital requirements on top of the Basel III capital rules introduced after the 2007-09 financial crisis.

“I have seen no definition of the word significant. No significant increase can mean anything. Any increase in capital over Basel III would make us nervous,” Mijs said.

Banks have labelled the final set of rules as Basel IV, meaning a step change in requirements.

Stefan Ingves, chairman of the Basel Committee, told the Reuters Regulation Summit this week there would be no substantial capital increase in the banking system as a whole once the rules have been completed by year end.

“There is no Basel IV,” Bank of England Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey told the summit. (Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Adrian Croft)