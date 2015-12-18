FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. banks tighten cost of FX transfers sharply before Christmas
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 18, 2015 / 3:22 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. banks tighten cost of FX transfers sharply before Christmas

Patrick Graham

3 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S., Canadian and Australian banks cut the cost of international money transfers in December before the traditional boom in migrant workers sending cash home for the holiday season, a regular index of market costs showed on Friday.

The International Money Transfer Index (IMTI) run by money transfer comparison and intelligence firm FXCompared showed for the first time that U.S. banks were cheaper than British counterparts, owing to a steady easing in costs in recent months.

Foreign currency transfers has long been an easy cash-cow for banks, with major global lenders charging up to 8 or 9 percent of the value of smaller-scale transactions to send money abroad and exchange it into the appropriate local currency.

A raft of small web-based providers, like Transferwise, World First or Azimo, have begun to eat into that business but have struggled to gain ground in a U.S. market where capital and regulatory barriers to entry are high.

FXCompared Managing Director Daniel Webber said that it appeared to be banks competing with each other that had driven the cost in the U.S. market down, citing falls in costs at major lenders including Wells Fargo, Bank of America and JP Morgan Chase.

“On average all the biggest U.S. banks have become cheaper in recent months, while some of the smaller banks have moved downward with their pricing quite aggressively,” he said.

“In a sector still dominated by banks and Western Union, the U.S. banks have become much more competitive than their UK counterparts over the past year.”

A breakdown of the numbers showed Australian banks remain by far the most expensive, charging 7 percent to transfer the equivalent of 1,000 British pounds, down from 7.2 percent a month earlier.

In the United States, those costs are 5.6 percent on average compared with 6.0 percent a month earlier and the average of 6.1 percent charged by UK banks.

The non-bank online providers in all three jurisdictions are much cheaper in comparison, charging between 1.6 and 1.8 percent of the value of the transaction, the study again showed.

The index measures the cost - including fees and the spread to the central market rate at which banks trade currencies with each other - for a range of transaction values and currencies. Those are gathered from dozens of Canadian, U.S., Australian and UK banks and brokers.

For full details of the study, see: here

Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.